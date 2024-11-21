Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said Thursday that 22 people were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City, while medical sources reported dozens of deaths in another overnight air raid.

"We can confirm that 22 martyrs were transferred (to hospital) after a strike targeted a house... in Sheikh Radwan" neighborhood of Gaza City, civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

Dozens more were killed in another strike at around midnight in northern Gaza, medical sources said. The civil defense has yet to announce a death toll from that strike.

AFP