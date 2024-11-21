Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21 | 02:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said Thursday that 22 people were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City, while medical sources reported dozens of deaths in another overnight air raid.

 

"We can confirm that 22 martyrs were transferred (to hospital) after a strike targeted a house... in Sheikh Radwan" neighborhood of Gaza City, civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

 

Dozens more were killed in another strike at around midnight in northern Gaza, medical sources said. The civil defense has yet to announce a death toll from that strike.

 

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Death Toll

Israel

Attack

US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:08

Syria war monitor says death toll in Israeli attack on Palmyra rises to 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17

Gaza civil defense says 26 dead, 59 missing after Israeli airstrike: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:18

US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02

30 killed, over 100 injured as residential area in northern Gaza Is destroyed, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:19

Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12

'No justification' for US veto of ceasefire call, says Palestinian UN envoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22

Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Lebanese soldiers injured in latest Israeli attack on military forces: Lebanon's army confirms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More