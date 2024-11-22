Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of encouraging 'extremist settlers to commit terrorism'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-22 | 14:29
High views
Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of encouraging &#39;extremist settlers to commit terrorism&#39;
0min
Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of encouraging 'extremist settlers to commit terrorism'

The Palestinian Authority accused Israel Friday of encouraging "extremist settlers to commit terrorism" after it announced a halt to the use of administrative detention, or incarceration without trial, against them.

The Palestinian foreign ministry "believes that this decision encourages extremist settlers to commit terrorism against Palestinians, their land and their properties, while giving them an additional sense of impunity and protection", it said on X.


