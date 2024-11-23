Gaza civil defense says 19 killed in Israeli strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23 | 02:36
Gaza civil defense says 19 killed in Israeli strikes
Gaza civil defense says 19 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defense agency said that 19 people, some of them children, were killed in Israeli air strikes and tank fire on Saturday.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that "19 people were killed and more than 40 others wounded in three massacres caused by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip between midnight and this morning", as well as by tank fire in Rafah in the territory's south.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Gaza

Israel

Rafah

