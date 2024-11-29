Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-29 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

The Gaza Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday that at least 44,363 Palestinians have been killed and 105,070 injured in the Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

War

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Iran's FM Araghchi accuses Israel and US of being behind opposition attacks in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:18

Iran reiterates support for Syria as jihadists attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

LF leader Geagea says Hezbollah’s weapons and tactics are illegitimate and harmful to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:33

Notre Dame reconstruction teams did what seemed 'impossible': Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:29

War death toll in Gaza reaches 44,330: Health ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28

Israeli FM says Gaza war ends once 'objectives are achieved'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28

Germany, France, UK urge Israel to extend banking correspondence services with Palestinian banks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Israeli Channel 14: Agreement reached for France to join monitoring mechanism in Lebanon deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Speaker Berri meets with Secretary-General of IFRC to discuss humanitarian conditions in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:32

Kremlin urges Syria to urgently 'restore order' around Aleppo

LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More