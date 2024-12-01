Two aid workers were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, with Israel claiming it had killed a militant who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel and who it said was employed by a U.S.-based charity.



The first was a World Central Kitchen member, who was hit in a vehicle in Khan Younis in Southern Gaza. The Israeli military said that he had taken part in the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel and was under surveillance but did not offer any evidence.



Reuters could not independently verify whether he took part in the attack last year.



Later in the day, international aid agency Save the Children also said in a statement that a 39-year-old staffer, who it identified as Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi, was killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis.



It was unclear if the two men were killed in the same strike. Israel has not immediately commented on Save the Children's statement.



