Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01 | 01:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers

Two aid workers were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, with Israel claiming it had killed a militant who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel and who it said was employed by a U.S.-based charity.

The first was a World Central Kitchen member, who was hit in a vehicle in Khan Younis in Southern Gaza. The Israeli military said that he had taken part in the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel and was under surveillance but did not offer any evidence.

Reuters could not independently verify whether he took part in the attack last year.

Later in the day, international aid agency Save the Children also said in a statement that a 39-year-old staffer, who it identified as Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi, was killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis.

It was unclear if the two men were killed in the same strike. Israel has not immediately commented on Save the Children's statement.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Airstrikes

Aid

Workers

World Central Kitchen

Hamas

Save the Children

LBCI Next
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12

Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30

Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59

Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30

Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31

World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
World News
04:17

New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More