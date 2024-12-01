News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01 | 01:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill two aid workers
Two aid workers were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, with Israel claiming it had killed a militant who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel and who it said was employed by a U.S.-based charity.
The first was a World Central Kitchen member, who was hit in a vehicle in Khan Younis in Southern Gaza. The Israeli military said that he had taken part in the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel and was under surveillance but did not offer any evidence.
Reuters could not independently verify whether he took part in the attack last year.
Later in the day, international aid agency Save the Children also said in a statement that a 39-year-old staffer, who it identified as Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi, was killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis.
It was unclear if the two men were killed in the same strike. Israel has not immediately commented on Save the Children's statement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Airstrikes
Aid
Workers
World Central Kitchen
Hamas
Save the Children
Next
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12
Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12
Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30
Hamas' armed wing releases new video of American-Israeli hostage in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
World Central Kitchen pauses Gaza operations after Israeli strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:57
On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough
Lebanon News
04:57
On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel
0
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
0
World News
04:17
New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors
World News
04:17
New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones
4
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
6
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
7
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
Lebanon News
02:08
Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce
8
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More