UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01 | 05:21
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

The U.N. agency supporting Palestinian refugees is pausing the delivery of aid through the key Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza because of security concerns, its chief said Sunday.

"We are pausing the delivery of aid through Kerem Shalom... The road out of this crossing has not been safe for months. On 16 November, a large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs. Yesterday, we tried to bring in a few food trucks on the same route. They were all taken," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X.

AFP 
 
