Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02 | 00:44
0
min
Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports
Israeli Channel 12, citing sources close to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, reported that Trump is keen on finalizing a hostage exchange deal before officially entering the White House.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Donald Trump
United States
Israel
Hostages
Exchange
Agreement
Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio
Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports
Latest News
0
Middle East News
04:19
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until January 31
Middle East News
04:19
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until January 31
0
Middle East News
04:11
Iranian and Turkish FMs discuss regional developments, Syria, and counterterrorism efforts
Middle East News
04:11
Iranian and Turkish FMs discuss regional developments, Syria, and counterterrorism efforts
0
Middle East News
03:46
Russian, Syrian airstrikes on northwest Syria kill 11 civilians
Middle East News
03:46
Russian, Syrian airstrikes on northwest Syria kill 11 civilians
0
Middle East News
03:42
China says supports Syria in efforts to restore 'stability'
Middle East News
03:42
China says supports Syria in efforts to restore 'stability'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:39
Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:39
Israeli Finance Minister calls for occupation of Gaza and eradication of Hamas: Israeli Radio
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:08
Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:08
Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
White House says 'not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00
White House says 'not there yet' on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Middle East News
03:46
Russian, Syrian airstrikes on northwest Syria kill 11 civilians
Middle East News
03:46
Russian, Syrian airstrikes on northwest Syria kill 11 civilians
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
10:33
Former Shin Bet Chief says Netanyahu government's instructions to military 'unethical,' could lead to international criminal prosecution
Middle East News
10:33
Former Shin Bet Chief says Netanyahu government's instructions to military 'unethical,' could lead to international criminal prosecution
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
1
Lebanon News
13:18
Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’
Lebanon News
13:18
Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’
2
Lebanon News
11:11
Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs
Lebanon News
11:11
Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs
3
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
5
Middle East News
10:33
Former Shin Bet Chief says Netanyahu government's instructions to military 'unethical,' could lead to international criminal prosecution
Middle East News
10:33
Former Shin Bet Chief says Netanyahu government's instructions to military 'unethical,' could lead to international criminal prosecution
6
Middle East News
12:12
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
12:12
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages
8
Lebanon News
04:57
On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough
Lebanon News
04:57
On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough
