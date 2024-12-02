Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02 | 00:44
High views
Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports
0min
Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports

Israeli Channel 12, citing sources close to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, reported that Trump is keen on finalizing a hostage exchange deal before officially entering the White House.
