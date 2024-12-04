News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04 | 14:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP
Gaza's civil defense agency said Wednesday that 20 people, including five children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a displacement camp near Khan Yunis in the territory's south.
The agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP there were "20 martyrs, including five children, and dozens were injured after the occupation (Israel) bombed the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area" near Khan Yunis.
The Israeli military said it struck "senior Hamas terrorists" in the area.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civil Defense
Israel
Strike
Khan Yunis
Next
Over 100 patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza at risk of death as Israeli blockades continue: Al Jazeera
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Gaza civil defense says 19 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-23
Gaza civil defense says 19 killed in Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21
Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-21
Gaza Civil Defense Agency says 22 killed in Israeli strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17
Gaza civil defense says 26 dead, 59 missing after Israeli airstrike: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17
Gaza civil defense says 26 dead, 59 missing after Israeli airstrike: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-17
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza likely linked to Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza likely linked to Israeli strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
Israel's PM announces body of hostage recovered from Gaza in 'special operation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
Israel's PM announces body of hostage recovered from Gaza in 'special operation'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12
0
World News
2024-09-10
Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London
World News
2024-09-10
Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
2
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
3
Lebanon News
05:30
Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut
Lebanon News
05:30
Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut
4
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session
6
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
7
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
8
Lebanon News
02:09
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
Lebanon News
02:09
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More