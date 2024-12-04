Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04 | 14:01
High views
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP
0min
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP

Gaza's civil defense agency said Wednesday that 20 people, including five children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a displacement camp near Khan Yunis in the territory's south.

The agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP there were "20 martyrs, including five children, and dozens were injured after the occupation (Israel) bombed the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area" near Khan Yunis. 

The Israeli military said it struck "senior Hamas terrorists" in the area.

AFP
 
