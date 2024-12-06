Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,612

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06 | 06:46
The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 44,612 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,834 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

AFP
