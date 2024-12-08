Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,708

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-08 | 06:14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,708
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,708

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,708 people have been killed in 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 44 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,050 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Health Ministry

War

Death Toll

