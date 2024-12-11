Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said that an overnight Israeli air strike in the northern part of the Palestinian territory killed at least 22 people, including women and children.



"At least 22 people were martyred in the massacre committed by the occupation military after it bombed a house belonging to the Abu al-Tarabish family near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. He added that an Israeli jet had fired three missiles at the house around midnight.



AFP