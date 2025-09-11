Qatar denies Axios report on reviewing partnership with the US

Middle East News
11-09-2025 | 09:14
High views
Qatar denies Axios report on reviewing partnership with the US
Qatar denies Axios report on reviewing partnership with the US

Qatar rejected on Thursday a report by Axios saying Doha was reassessing its security partnership with the United States, calling it "categorically false", according to the Qatari International Media Office.

The Gulf state said its security and defense relationship with Washington was "stronger than ever and continues to grow".

Reuters

Middle East News

Qatar

US

Axios

Partnership

