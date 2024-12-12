Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 35 Palestinians, news agency reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12 | 01:45
High views

2min


At least 35 Palestinians were killed early on Thursday in Israeli bombings of various areas in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Children and women were among seven killed when a residential building in Gaza City's al-Jalaa Street was bombed, WAFA said. Another 15 were killed in the bombing of a house where displaced people were taking shelter, west of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, the agency added.

In the western area of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip, 13 Palestinians were killed and others were injured, according to WAFA, in a strike that hit people providing aid.

Earlier, medics said at least 30 people were also wounded in the Rafah attack, with several in critical condition.

In the nearby city of Khan Younis, another group of men tasked with security for aid shipments was hit by a separate Israeli airstrike that wounded several of them, medics said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Reuters
 
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
LBCI Previous

