Blinken sees 'encouraging signs' on reaching Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that he saw "encouraging signs" of progress towards a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip on a visit to Ankara.



"We discussed Gaza, and we discussed, I think, the opportunity... to get a ceasefire in place. And what we've seen in the last couple of weeks are more encouraging signs that that is possible," Blinken said after meeting Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.



AFP