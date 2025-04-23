News
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
23-04-2025 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
On Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.02 struck Turkey, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
GFZ said the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Turkey
Istanbul
US VP Vance says Russia and Ukraine must agree deal or US will 'walk away'
Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks
0
World News
0
World News
0
Lebanon News
0
Middle East News
0
World News
0
World News
0
World News
0
World News
0
World News
0
World News
0
World News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Middle East News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
1
News Bulletin Reports
2
Lebanon News
3
Lebanon News
4
Lebanon News
5
News Bulletin Reports
6
World News
7
News Bulletin Reports
8
Sports News
