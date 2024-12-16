Trump reiterates warning to Hamas to release hostages soon or 'face consequences'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16 | 12:47
High views
Trump reiterates warning to Hamas to release hostages soon or 'face consequences'
0min
Trump reiterates warning to Hamas to release hostages soon or 'face consequences'

President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very good talk" with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about the war in Gaza and reiterated his threat that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release its hostages by Jan. 20, the day Trump takes office.

Trump described it as a "recap call" during a press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.

Reuters
 
