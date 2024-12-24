News
Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza
2024-12-24 | 11:34
Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza
A former Israeli hostage who was held by Hamas died of illness Tuesday, the first to pass away over a year after she was released alongside dozens of others in a hostage exchange deal.
A statement from her Nir Oz kibbutz announced the passing of Hanna Katzir, who was taken hostage with her son, Elad, during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
An Israeli government official meanwhile said she had been recognized as a victim of the Hamas attack.
“Hanna Katzir, 76, kidnapped from her home in Nir Oz during the massacre on October 7th and released during the ceasefire on November 24, 2023, died on December 24, 2024, after a complex medical situation since her release. She has been recognized as a victim of terrorism,” the official said in a statement.
AFP
