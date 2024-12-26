Gaza medics say Israeli strike kills five journalists

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-26 | 10:06
High views
0min
Gaza medics say Israeli strike kills five journalists

Gaza authorities said an Israeli airstrike killed five Palestinian journalists in a vehicle outside a hospital on Thursday but the Israeli army said the victims were Islamic Jihad militants posing as media workers.

Medics said the five were among at least 26 people killed in Israeli air assaults across the Palestinian enclave before dawn as Hamas and Israel traded blame over delays in reaching a ceasefire deal after more than 14 months of fighting.

The Palestinian Journalists Union said one strike killed five journalists from the Al-Quds Today channel who were in a broadcast vehicle in front of Al-Awda Hospital in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Strike

Gaza

Journalists

Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages
Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal
