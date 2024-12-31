Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31 | 01:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push

Once muscular and strong, Palestinian bodybuilder Moazaz Obaiyat’s nine-month spell in Israeli custody left him unable to walk unaided upon his release in July. Then, in an October pre-dawn raid on his home, soldiers detained him again.

Before being re-arrested, the 37-year-old father of five was diagnosed with severe PTSD by Bethlehem Psychiatric Hospital, related to his time at Israel's remote Ktz'iot prison, according to medical notes seen by Reuters from the hospital, a public clinic in the occupied West Bank.

The notes said Obaiyat was subjected to "physical and psychological violence and torture" in prison and described symptoms including severe anxiety, withdrawal from his family and avoidance of discussion of traumatic events and current affairs.

Alleged abuses and psychological harm to Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons and camps are in renewed focus amid stepped-up efforts in December by international mediators to secure a ceasefire that could see the release of thousands of inmates detained during the Gaza war and before, in return for Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

In the event of the release of detainees in any future deal, many “will require long-term medical care to recover from the physical and psychological abuse they have endured,” said Qadoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, a government body in the West Bank. Fares said he was aware of Obaiyat’s case.

For this story, Reuters spoke to four Palestinian men detained by Israel since the war’s outbreak after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. All were held for months, accused of affiliating with an illegal organization, and released without being formally charged or convicted of any crime.

All described lasting psychological scars they attributed to abuses including beatings, sleep and food deprivation and prolonged restraint in stress positions during their time inside. Reuters could not independently verify the conditions in which they were held.

Their accounts are consistent with multiple investigations by human rights groups that reported grave abuses of Palestinians in Israeli detention.

An investigation published by the United Nations human rights office in August described substantiated reports of widespread "torture, sexual assault and rape, amid atrocious inhumane conditions" in prisons since the war began.

The White House has called the reports of torture, rape and abuse “deeply concerning.”

In response to Reuters questions, the Israeli military said it was investigating several cases of alleged abuse of Gazan detainees by military personnel but “categorically” rejected allegations of systematic abuse within its detention facilities.

The military declined to comment on individual cases. The Israel Prison Service (IPS), which falls under hard-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the country's internal security service said they were not in a position to comment on individual cases.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Detention

Ceasefire

West Bank

PTSD

Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25

Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27

Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30

WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30

Israeli security sources warn of undermining war achievements without decisive action on Gaza: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-29

Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Top Kuwaiti diplomat, GCC chief arrive in Syria: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

LBCI
Middle East News
04:50

Syria's new rulers confirm appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defense minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Lebanon announces new fuel prices

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Lebanon announces new fuel prices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More