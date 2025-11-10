Justice minister stresses strong ties with friendly nations, rejects any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

Justice Minister Adel Nassar affirmed that Lebanon must reclaim its role and maintain strong ties with friendly nations, stressing that all government actions are based on national interests and transparency.



Speaking on Monday, Nassar said the discussions with a visiting U.S. Treasury delegation were supportive of Lebanon’s stance and sovereignty. He emphasized that Lebanon rejects any violation of its independence or interference in its ability to function within international forums.



Nassar added that the U.S. delegation did not request any specific action regarding Hezbollah’s weapons, noting that the American officials consider it Lebanon’s right to restore all its state institutions and authority, including the exclusive control of arms.