Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31 | 05:28
Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report
A United Nations report on Tuesday found that Israel's claims that Gaza hospitals were being improperly used for military purposes by Palestinian groups were "vague."
"Insufficient information has so far been made publicly available to substantiate these allegations, which have remained vague and broad, and in some cases appear contradicted by publicly available information," the U.N. rights office report said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Israel
Gaza
Hospitals
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:54
Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:54
Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30
Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-30
WHO chief calls for end to hospital attacks in Gaza after strike
0
Middle East News
02:17
Houthis claim missile strikes on Israeli airport and power station: Statement
Middle East News
02:17
Houthis claim missile strikes on Israeli airport and power station: Statement
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
Lebanon says 22 killed in latest Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
Lebanon says 22 killed in latest Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:11
Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
04:11
Israel warns southern Lebanon residents against traveling south: Spokesperson
4
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
6
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:44
Shin Bet claims responsibility for Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:55
Joint patrol from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL enter Chamaa for first time since the ceasefire
8
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon
