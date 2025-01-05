News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours
The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that 88 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,805.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,064 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Death Toll
Next
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01
Israel warns it will step up Gaza strikes if Hamas keeps up rocket fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01
Israel warns it will step up Gaza strikes if Hamas keeps up rocket fire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25
Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-25
Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Gaza rescuers report 23 killed in Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:54
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:54
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-29
Israel's army reports several projectiles fired from north Gaza
Middle East News
2024-12-29
Israel's army reports several projectiles fired from north Gaza
0
World News
06:55
Russia says Ukraine launched 'counterattack' in Kursk region
World News
06:55
Russia says Ukraine launched 'counterattack' in Kursk region
0
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
12:04
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem highlights resistance strategy amid ongoing tensions with Israel
2
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
Lebanon News
04:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertainty surrounds Israel's stance on military withdrawal and border strategy in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
00:22
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
6
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
Lebanon News
05:07
Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
Lebanon News
06:02
Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms
8
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More