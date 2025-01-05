Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05 | 05:20
High views
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours
0min
Gaza health ministry says 88 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that 88 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,805.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,064 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Death Toll

