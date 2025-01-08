News
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli troops have found the bodies of two Israeli hostages in Gaza and brought them back to Israel.
The bodies of Arab Bedouin, Youssef al-Zayadna, 53, and his son Hamza, 22, were "found... and retrieved in a heroic operation by our brave fighters," Katz said on X.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Defense
Minister
Bodies
Hostages
Gaza
