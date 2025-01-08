Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08 | 11:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli troops have found the bodies of two Israeli hostages in Gaza and brought them back to Israel.

The bodies of Arab Bedouin, Youssef al-Zayadna, 53, and his son Hamza, 22, were "found... and retrieved in a heroic operation by our brave fighters," Katz said on X.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense

Minister

Bodies

Hostages

Gaza

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours
UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-16

Israel's defense minister says 'not been this close to a deal' on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05

Sacked Israeli defense minister says Gaza hostages must be brought home while 'still alive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27

Israeli defense minister says 'painful concessions' needed to free Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-26

Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:16

Israeli Defense Minister warns of growing threats to West Bank residents

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

UNRWA says plan to stay in Gaza as long as possible: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Palestinian official says Israel strike kills two children in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08

Health ministry in Gaza says 51 killed in 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

Lebanese army establishes positions around Khiam in first phase of deployment following Israeli pullout: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Israel's army destroys five weapons warehouses in south Lebanon: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:08

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Speaker Berri to keep presidential election session open on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More