US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-09 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say

U.S. and Arab mediators have made some progress in their efforts to reach a ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, but not enough to seal a deal, Palestinian sources close to the talks said on Thursday.

As talks continued in Qatar, the Israeli military carried out strikes across the enclave, killing at least 17 people, Palestinian medics said.

Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt are making a significant push to reach a deal to halt fighting in the 15-month conflict and free remaining hostages held by Islamist group Hamas before President Joe Biden leaves office.

President-elect Donald Trump has warned there will be "hell to pay" if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20.

On Thursday, a Palestinian official close to the mediation said the absence of a deal so far did not mean the talks were going nowhere and that this was the most serious attempt to reach an accord.

"There are extensive negotiations; mediators and negotiators are talking about every word and every detail. There is a breakthrough when it comes to narrowing old existing gaps, but there is no deal yet," he told Reuters without giving further details.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Mediators

Ceasefire

United States

Arab

LBCI Next
Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000
Ramping up criticism of Israel, Pope calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07

UAE in talks with US, Israel about provisional government for post-war Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-04

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza Strip as new ceasefire talks begin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01

Israel warns it will step up Gaza strikes if Hamas keeps up rocket fire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Gaza health ministry says war deaths top 46,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Ramping up criticism of Israel, Pope calls situation in Gaza 'shameful'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14

Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-08

Israeli Defense Minister warns of growing threats to West Bank residents

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Education Minister says Lebanon's schools to remain open amid presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Quintet Committee Ambassadors and French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet at Pine Palace on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

'Heated' altercation breaks out between MPs during presidential election session (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:44

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More