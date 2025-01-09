US, Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say

U.S. and Arab mediators have made some progress in their efforts to reach a ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, but not enough to seal a deal, Palestinian sources close to the talks said on Thursday.



As talks continued in Qatar, the Israeli military carried out strikes across the enclave, killing at least 17 people, Palestinian medics said.



Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt are making a significant push to reach a deal to halt fighting in the 15-month conflict and free remaining hostages held by Islamist group Hamas before President Joe Biden leaves office.



President-elect Donald Trump has warned there will be "hell to pay" if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20.



On Thursday, a Palestinian official close to the mediation said the absence of a deal so far did not mean the talks were going nowhere and that this was the most serious attempt to reach an accord.



"There are extensive negotiations; mediators and negotiators are talking about every word and every detail. There is a breakthrough when it comes to narrowing old existing gaps, but there is no deal yet," he told Reuters without giving further details.



Reuters