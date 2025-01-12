News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: Israeli army relocates 188th brigade from Lebanon to Gaza amid potential operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12 | 06:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: Israeli army relocates 188th brigade from Lebanon to Gaza amid potential operation
Sources have informed LBCI that the Israeli army decided to relocate the 188th Brigade from Lebanon to Gaza in preparation for a major military operation in Jabalia if the outcome of the prisoner exchange negotiations fails.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
LBCI
Israeli
Army
Brigade
Lebanon
Gaza
Operation
Health ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:19
Iran says national held in Italy to return 'in coming hours'
Middle East News
10:19
Iran says national held in Italy to return 'in coming hours'
0
World News
10:15
Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman
World News
10:15
Italian minister requests revoking of arrest of detained Iranian businessman
0
Lebanon News
10:04
Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on election, reaffirms support
Lebanon News
10:04
Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on election, reaffirms support
0
Middle East News
09:27
Saudi FM calls for lifting of international sanctions on Syria
Middle East News
09:27
Saudi FM calls for lifting of international sanctions on Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:28
Health ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:28
Health ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours
0
World News
03:35
Malala Yousafzai says 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza
World News
03:35
Malala Yousafzai says 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:20
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:20
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:14
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles
Lebanon News
04:14
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli strike targets Kafra checkpoint, killing two Lebanese army soldiers: LBCI source
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli strike targets Kafra checkpoint, killing two Lebanese army soldiers: LBCI source
0
Middle East News
2024-12-05
Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus
Middle East News
2024-12-05
Syria state media says air defenses shoot down two 'enemy' drones over Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
Israeli drone drops sound bomb on citizens in Aytaroun, south Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
Israeli drone drops sound bomb on citizens in Aytaroun, south Lebanon: State media says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
2
Lebanon News
12:50
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role
Lebanon News
12:50
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:57
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:39
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
10:39
UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun
6
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
7
Lebanon News
05:42
Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42
Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More