Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that post-war Gaza should be under the control of the Palestinian Authority but with interim roles for foreign players and the United Nations.
"We believe that the Palestinian Authority should invite international partners to help establish and run an interim administration with responsibility for key civil sectors in Gaza," Blinken said, revealing a long-awaited plan for post-war Gaza as his term ends.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
US
Role
UN
Foreign
Powers
War
Gaza
Israel
