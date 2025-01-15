News
Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15 | 04:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar
An Islamic Jihad official told AFP on Wednesday that a delegation from the Palestinian militant group had arrived in Qatar to participate in talks on a Gaza truce and prisoner exchange with Israel.
"A high-ranking delegation from Islamic Jihad arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to publicly discuss the talks, adding that "discussions are ongoing, focusing on the mechanism for implementing the ceasefire agreement and the names of Palestinian prisoners included in the exchange deal."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
Qatar
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Prisoner Swap
Talks
