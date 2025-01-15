Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar

An Islamic Jihad official told AFP on Wednesday that a delegation from the Palestinian militant group had arrived in Qatar to participate in talks on a Gaza truce and prisoner exchange with Israel.



"A high-ranking delegation from Islamic Jihad arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to publicly discuss the talks, adding that "discussions are ongoing, focusing on the mechanism for implementing the ceasefire agreement and the names of Palestinian prisoners included in the exchange deal."



AFP