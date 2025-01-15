Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar

An Islamic Jihad official told AFP on Wednesday that a delegation from the Palestinian militant group had arrived in Qatar to participate in talks on a Gaza truce and prisoner exchange with Israel.

"A high-ranking delegation from Islamic Jihad arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to publicly discuss the talks, adding that "discussions are ongoing, focusing on the mechanism for implementing the ceasefire agreement and the names of Palestinian prisoners included in the exchange deal."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Qatar

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Prisoner Swap

Talks

LBCI Next
Kremlin watching Gaza truce progress with 'cautious optimism'
Biden and El Sisi agree to continue coordination amid Gaza agreement talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-11

Israel's Netanyahu sends Mossad chief to Qatar for hostage talks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14

'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Qatar ruler meets with Hamas over Gaza ceasefire talks: Emir's office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Health ministry in Gaza says 62 killed in 24 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:04

Kremlin watching Gaza truce progress with 'cautious optimism'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:20

Biden and El Sisi agree to continue coordination amid Gaza agreement talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06

Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-04

Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded

LBCI
World News
2024-08-19

Indian PM Modi to visit Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

LBCI
World News
2024-11-08

Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend UK war dead memorial events: Palace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

LBCI sources: Possible consultations boycott or participation by Amal-Hezbollah duo remains pending

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More