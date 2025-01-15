Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that Qatari, Egyptian, and American mediation efforts have successfully secured a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect on January 19. The Prime Minister confirmed ongoing work with both parties to outline the implementation steps required for the agreement to hold.



Doha, in coordination with Cairo and Washington, will continue to oversee and ensure compliance from both Israel and Hamas to uphold the terms of the agreement, he said.