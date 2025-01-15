President Joe Biden 'thrilled' hostages to be freed under Israel-Hamas deal

2025-01-15 | 14:12
LBCI
President Joe Biden 'thrilled' hostages to be freed under Israel-Hamas deal

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was "thrilled" that hostages would be freed under a deal between Israel and Hamas and credited "dogged and painstaking" U.S. diplomacy for reaching the accord.

"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

AFP
 
