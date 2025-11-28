France charges 4th suspected member of Louvre heist gang

World News
28-11-2025
High views
France charges 4th suspected member of Louvre heist gang
France charges 4th suspected member of Louvre heist gang

France on Friday charged the fourth alleged member of a four-person gang arrested over last month's spectacular jewel heist at the Louvre, a source close to the case told AFP.

On October 19, the gang raided the world's most-visited art museum in broad daylight, taking just seven minutes to steal jewellery worth an estimated $102 million before fleeing on scooters.

AFP

World News

France

Jewel

Heist

Louvre

