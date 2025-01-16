News
Israel strikes Gaza within hours of ceasefire accord with Hamas, residents say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16 | 02:20
Israel strikes Gaza within hours of ceasefire accord with Hamas, residents say
Israel intensified strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, as mediators sought to quell fighting ahead of the truce's start on Sunday.
The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.
Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics said.
The strikes continued early on Thursday and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.
Israel's military said Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Thursday, causing no casualties.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
Strikes
Gaza
Residents
