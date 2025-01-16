Israel strikes Gaza within hours of ceasefire accord with Hamas, residents say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16 | 02:20
High views
0min
Israel strikes Gaza within hours of ceasefire accord with Hamas, residents say

Israel intensified strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said, as mediators sought to quell fighting ahead of the truce's start on Sunday.

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

Heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday, medics said. 

The strikes continued early on Thursday and destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza, residents said.

Israel's military said Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Thursday, causing no casualties.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Ceasefire

Strikes

Gaza

Residents

China says welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
Iran Guards hail Gaza ceasefire as 'victory' for Palestinians
