News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16 | 11:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official
A last-minute glitch surfaced on Thursday in the details of the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal and U.S. envoys are working to resolve it, a U.S. official said.
The dispute was over the identities of several prisoners that Hamas is demanding to be released, the official said. The official said the issue is expected to be resolved soon.
Working on the issue is President Joe Biden's Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, and President-elect Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff. They are both in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian negotiators, the official said.
"We’re aware of these issues and we are working through them with the Israeli government, as well as other partners in the region. We are confident these implementing details can be hammered out and that the deal will move forward this weekend," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said separately.
The agreement, reached on Wednesday, is supposed to begin to be implemented on Sunday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Envoys
Dispute
Gaza
Israel
Deal
Next
Iraq urges immediate aid delivery to Gaza after truce
France's Macron says Gaza deal must be followed by 'political solution'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:56
Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:56
Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Israel says several clauses in Gaza deal remain 'unresolved', hopes to 'finalize tonight'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Israel says several clauses in Gaza deal remain 'unresolved', hopes to 'finalize tonight'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-15
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-15
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
0
World News
2024-12-12
US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal
World News
2024-12-12
US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:24
Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:24
Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays
0
World News
14:08
US says Gaza truce to start on time despite last minute 'loose end'
World News
14:08
US says Gaza truce to start on time despite last minute 'loose end'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-06
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:24
Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:24
Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports
0
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Israel's far-right minister Ben Gvir claims Netanyahu 'did well to remove' Gallant
Middle East News
2024-11-05
Israel's far-right minister Ben Gvir claims Netanyahu 'did well to remove' Gallant
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
2
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
3
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
5
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
6
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
7
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
8
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More