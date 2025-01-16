Egypt says ready to host Gaza reconstruction conference

Egypt said Thursday a Gaza truce deal and hostage-prisoner exchange must begin "without delay," after mediators announced Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement.



In a statement, the foreign ministry called for an immediate start to the truce, set to take effect on Sunday, and stressed "the need for the parties to adhere to its provisions and work to implement its stages on the specified dates."



Egypt's foreign ministry added that it was "ready to host an international conference" on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, a day after mediators announced a deal for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.



In its statement, Cairo called for the rapid, safe and effective distribution of humanitarian aid, as well as "early recovery projects in preparation for the reconstruction" of the Palestinian territory, which has been devastated by 15 months of war.







AFP