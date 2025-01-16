At least $10 bn needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO

At least $10 billion will likely be needed to rebuild Gaza's devastated health system over the next five to seven years, according an initial World Health Organization (WHO) assessment.



"The needs are massive," the U.N. health agency's representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, told reporters. The initial assessment of the cost to rebuild just the health sector was "for even more than $3 billion for the first 1.5 years and then actually $10 billion for the five to seven years."





AFP