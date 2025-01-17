Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports

2025-01-17 | 00:46
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports

Several Israeli media outlets reported early Friday that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The reports indicate that the Cabinet is scheduled to convene on Friday to approve the deal.

Reuters
