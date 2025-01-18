News
Israel to receive list of first three hostages to be released from Gaza: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18 | 07:57
Israel to receive list of first three hostages to be released from Gaza: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that Israel is expected to receive a list of the first three hostages who will be released from Gaza on Sunday.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
List
Hostages
Gaza
Ceasefire
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?
0
Lebanon News
12:44
Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri meets Norway's FM
Lebanon News
12:44
Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri meets Norway's FM
