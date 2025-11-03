Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-11-2025 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire

Israeli fire killed three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, north of the southern city of Rafah, which remains under Israeli control, according to local health authorities, further testing the fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire.

In a statement issued earlier on Monday, the Israeli military claimed forces identified "terrorists" who crossed the yellow line, which marks areas the army still occupies. It said they were advancing towards troops in southern Gaza, posing an immediate threat, before it struck them.

Medics said one of those killed was a woman. The identities of the two others weren't immediately clear.

The incident follows days of Israeli strikes on the enclave, provoking mutual accusations between Hamas and Israel over violations of the tenuous ceasefire that halted two years of war.

Residents said Israeli forces continued to demolish houses in the eastern areas of Rafah, Khan Younis, and Gaza City, where forces continue to operate.

The ceasefire, which came into effect on October 10, has calmed most fighting, allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to the ruins of their homes in Gaza. Israel has withdrawn troops from positions in cities, and more aid has been allowed to enter.

Hamas turned over all 20 living hostages held in Gaza in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian convicts and wartime detainees held by Israel. Hamas has also agreed to turn over the bodies of hostages, a process which is still incomplete and which it says is difficult, while Israel accuses Hamas of stalling.

But violence has not completely halted. Palestinian health authorities say Israeli forces have killed 239 people in strikes on Gaza since the truce, nearly half of them in a single day last week when Israel retaliated for an attack on its troops.

Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed and it has targeted scores of fighters.

Meanwhile, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday it received 45 bodies of Palestinians killed by Israel whose bodies were in Israeli custody. Monday's handover raised the number of Palestinian bodies Israel has returned to Gaza to 270.

Hamas has so far returned 20 of the 28 bodies of hostages that had been buried in Gaza.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza Strip

Rafah

Ceasefire

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israel says remains handed over by Hamas identified as those of three hostages
Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-28

Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-02

Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began

LBCI
World News
2025-09-24

Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:50

Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israel says arrested former military prosecutor after leaked abuse video

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:59

Israel says remains handed over by Hamas identified as those of three hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20

Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More