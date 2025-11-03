News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-11-2025 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire
Israeli fire killed three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, north of the southern city of Rafah, which remains under Israeli control, according to local health authorities, further testing the fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire.
In a statement issued earlier on Monday, the Israeli military claimed forces identified "terrorists" who crossed the yellow line, which marks areas the army still occupies. It said they were advancing towards troops in southern Gaza, posing an immediate threat, before it struck them.
Medics said one of those killed was a woman. The identities of the two others weren't immediately clear.
The incident follows days of Israeli strikes on the enclave, provoking mutual accusations between Hamas and Israel over violations of the tenuous ceasefire that halted two years of war.
Residents said Israeli forces continued to demolish houses in the eastern areas of Rafah, Khan Younis, and Gaza City, where forces continue to operate.
The ceasefire, which came into effect on October 10, has calmed most fighting, allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to the ruins of their homes in Gaza. Israel has withdrawn troops from positions in cities, and more aid has been allowed to enter.
Hamas turned over all 20 living hostages held in Gaza in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian convicts and wartime detainees held by Israel. Hamas has also agreed to turn over the bodies of hostages, a process which is still incomplete and which it says is difficult, while Israel accuses Hamas of stalling.
But violence has not completely halted. Palestinian health authorities say Israeli forces have killed 239 people in strikes on Gaza since the truce, nearly half of them in a single day last week when Israel retaliated for an attack on its troops.
Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed and it has targeted scores of fighters.
Meanwhile, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday it received 45 bodies of Palestinians killed by Israel whose bodies were in Israeli custody. Monday's handover raised the number of Palestinian bodies Israel has returned to Gaza to 270.
Hamas has so far returned 20 of the 28 bodies of hostages that had been buried in Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza Strip
Rafah
Ceasefire
Hamas
Next
Israel says remains handed over by Hamas identified as those of three hostages
Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages at 1800 GMT
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-28
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-28
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-02
Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-02
Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Gaza civil defense says around 200,000 people returned to north since ceasefire began
0
World News
2025-09-24
Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people
World News
2025-09-24
Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:50
Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:50
Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry in Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:40
Israel says arrested former military prosecutor after leaked abuse video
Middle East News
03:40
Israel says arrested former military prosecutor after leaked abuse video
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:59
Israel says remains handed over by Hamas identified as those of three hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:59
Israel says remains handed over by Hamas identified as those of three hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:24
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
3
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
5
Lebanon News
05:40
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
Lebanon News
05:40
President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress
6
Lebanon News
05:24
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:24
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo
8
Middle East News
03:40
Israel says arrested former military prosecutor after leaked abuse video
Middle East News
03:40
Israel says arrested former military prosecutor after leaked abuse video
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More