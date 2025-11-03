Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-11-2025 | 07:26
High views
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry in Gaza
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry in Gaza

Israel returned the bodies of 45 Palestinians to Gaza on Monday, bringing the total number handed over under the ceasefire deal to 270, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

Under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

Israel confirmed Monday that remains handed over by Hamas the day before belonged to three hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack -- Captain Omer Neutra, Corporal Oz Daniel, and Colonel Assaf Hamami.

AFP
