Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian militant group had handed over three Israeli women hostages to the Red Cross on Sunday, as agreed with Israel in a ceasefire deal.



"The three women hostages were officially handed over to the Red Cross at Al-Saraya Square in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City," the official said. "This occurred after a member of the Red Cross team met with them and ensured their well-being."



AFP