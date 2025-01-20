France to keep fighting for release of French-Israeli hostages, says FM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France to keep fighting for release of French-Israeli hostages, says FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France to keep fighting for release of French-Israeli hostages, says FM

France will keep fighting to obtain the release of the two French-Israeli nationals held by Hamas, foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot told BFM TV on Monday.

"We will continue to fight until the last hour for their release," Barrot told BFM TV, adding France had "no news on their health status nor the terms of their detention."

Hamas released three Israeli hostages, and Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, on the first day of a ceasefire suspending a 15-month-old war that has devastated the Gaza Strip and inflamed the Middle East.

French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are expected to be on the list of 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the draft Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

France

Israel

Hostages

Release

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18

Israel to receive list of first three hostages to be released from Gaza: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17

Release of Gaza hostages expected to begin Sunday: Israel PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Israel's PM says freed Gaza hostages 'have been through hell'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06

Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:08

Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:18

Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:39

China 'welcomes' Gaza ceasefire coming into effect

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18

A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18

Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-09

UN Resolution 2254: A missed opportunity for Syria and a path forward after Assad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details

LBCI
World News
11:55

President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:14

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

LBCI
World News
08:58

Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More