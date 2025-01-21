Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's reversal of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of being involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.



The pro-settler Smotrich, in a message to Trump on Tuesday, called the move an "expression of your deep connection to the Jewish people and our historical right to our land."



Trump's decision is a reversal of a major policy action by former President Joe Biden's administration that had imposed sanctions on numerous Israeli settler individuals and entities, freezing their U.S. assets and generally barring Americans from dealing with them.



"These sanctions were a severe act of foreign interference in the internal affairs of the State of Israel, undermining democratic principles and the mutual relationship between the two friendly nations," Smotrich said.





Reuters