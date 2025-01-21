Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump's reversal of US sanctions on settlers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21 | 05:40
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump&#39;s reversal of US sanctions on settlers
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump's reversal of US sanctions on settlers

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's reversal of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of being involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The pro-settler Smotrich, in a message to Trump on Tuesday, called the move an "expression of your deep connection to the Jewish people and our historical right to our land."

Trump's decision is a reversal of a major policy action by former President Joe Biden's administration that had imposed sanctions on numerous Israeli settler individuals and entities, freezing their U.S. assets and generally barring Americans from dealing with them.

"These sanctions were a severe act of foreign interference in the internal affairs of the State of Israel, undermining democratic principles and the mutual relationship between the two friendly nations," Smotrich said.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Minister

Trump

US

Sanctions

Settlers

