Economy Minister says Israel seeks peace in Gaza but hesitates on funding reconstruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-22 | 14:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Economy Minister says Israel seeks peace in Gaza but hesitates on funding reconstruction
Israel's economy minister said on Wednesday it seeks a peaceful Gaza but has not decided whether to help fund its reconstruction and would not allow the rebuilding of Hamas rule that he said could lead to another cross-border militant attack.
A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas took effect on Sunday and the focus has shifted in part to ways of bringing permanent peace after 15 months of war that has demolished the Gaza Strip and inflamed the Middle East.
Economy Minister Nir Barkat told Reuters in an interview during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland that reconstruction of Gaza was not possible unless Hamas decided it wanted lasting peace with Israel.
"The key question is if...they want to build a Dubai or rebuild Gaza the way it was," Barkat said, referring to the United Arab Emirates city, a global hub of commerce, and to Gaza under Palestinian Islamist militant rule since 2007.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Economy
Minister
Gaza
Peace
Ceasefire
Reconstruction
