Hostage forum confirms names of Israel captive soldiers to be freed Saturday

An Israeli campaign group confirmed on Friday the names of the four women soldiers to be released from Gaza by Hamas the following day as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.



The four, all taken from Nahal Oz military base during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, were named as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said. Hamas had released their names earlier on Friday.



AFP