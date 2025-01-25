Four freed hostages cross from Gaza into Israel: Military says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-01-2025 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Four freed hostages cross from Gaza into Israel: Military says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Four freed hostages cross from Gaza into Israel: Military says

The four Israeli women hostages who were freed by Hamas on Saturday had crossed into Israeli territory from Gaza, the military said.

"A short while ago, accompanied by the Israeli army and ISA forces, the four returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hostages

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel to free longest-serving Palestinian inmate: Prisoners group
Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:30

Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-23

US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Israel's PM says freed Gaza hostages 'have been through hell'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:32

Seventy freed and 'deported' Palestinian prisoners reach Egypt: State-linked media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Crowds of Palestinians erupt in joy as freed prisoners reach Ramallah: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:58

Israel confirms release of 200 Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:30

Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime

LBCI
World News
05:24

US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes operations, signaling renewed bilateral cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13

Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More