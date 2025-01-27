Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-01-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead

Eight of the hostages due for release in the first phase of a truce deal between Israel and Hamas are dead, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said Monday.

"The families have been informed of the situation of their relatives," Mencer told reporters. That means that of the 26 hostages yet to be freed under the first phase of the agreement, only 18 are still alive.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Release

Phase

Ceasefire

Truce

Dead

LBCI Next
Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north
Palestinian sources say to free Gaza hostage demanded by Israel before next swap
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Qatar's PM confirms 33 Israeli hostages to be released in first phase of truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Gaza deal includes six-week initial ceasefire phase, release of hostages: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Gaza ceasefire: Red Cross completes second phase of releases

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:40

Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal implementation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52

EU agrees to redeploy mission at Gaza border crossing: Kallas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08

Hamas leader tells Reuters: 25 hostages alive among 33 set to be released

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Israeli drone drops bomb near Yaroun residents in intimidation attempt: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese citizens amid continued operations in the South

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More