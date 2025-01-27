News
Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-01-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead
Eight of the hostages due for release in the first phase of a truce deal between Israel and Hamas are dead, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said Monday.
"The families have been informed of the situation of their relatives," Mencer told reporters. That means that of the 26 hostages yet to be freed under the first phase of the agreement, only 18 are still alive.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hostages
Release
Phase
Ceasefire
Truce
Dead
