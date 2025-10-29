Gold gains nearly 2% as investors await Fed verdict, Powell speech

29-10-2025 | 07:18
Gold gains nearly 2% as investors await Fed verdict, Powell speech
Gold gains nearly 2% as investors await Fed verdict, Powell speech

Gold rebounded nearly 2% on Wednesday as investors found the metal attractive after prices fell to a three-week low in the previous session, while the Federal Reserve rate cut decision and Chair Jerome Powell's speech took centre stage.

Spot gold was up 1.9% at $4,028.05 per ounce, as of 0955 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since October 6 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 1.5% to $4,041.50 per ounce.

"Bargain-hunting could be (supporting gold) because it has lost a bit more than 10% of its value, which makes it attractive again because the underlying gold story is still valid," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

"There might also be some central bank currency reserve managers who started to have a good opportunity to buy a bit more gold (on the dip)," Fertig added.

Meanwhile, the Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25-bp rate cut at its policy meeting on Wednesday, as investors look to any forward-looking commentary from Chair Powell.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of economic uncertainty.

Gold prices have climbed about 52% year-to-date, reaching an all-time peak of $4,381.21 on October 20, bolstered by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, rate-cut bets and sustained central bank buying.

Spot silver gained 2.8% to $48.35 per ounce, platinum was up 1.9% at $1,616.35 and palladium rose 1.3% to $1,412.01.

Reuters

