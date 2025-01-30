Norway says sending $24 million to UNRWA after Israel ban

The Norwegian government said Thursday that it would contribute $24 million to the U.N. agency that helps take care of Palestinian refugees, the same day that Israel banned the group from operating on Israeli territory.



"Gaza is in ruins, and UNRWA's help is more necessary than ever," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement. "It is extremely dramatic for Palestine that Israeli laws come into force that, in practice, can prevent UNRWA from working."



AFP