UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-01-2025 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA

Britain, France and Germany on Friday reiterated their "grave concern" over Israel implementing a law forbidding any contact between its officials and U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.

"We urge the government of Israel to work with international partners, including the UN, to ensure continuity of operations," a joint statement from the three nations, published by the British government, said.

The law, which was adopted in October and took effect on Thursday, bans UNRWA from operating on Israeli land and prevents the agency from having any contact with Israeli authorities.

Israeli officials have accused some UNRWA staffers of involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and of being members of the Palestinian militant group.

The U.N. said on Thursday that UNRWA was continuing to deliver assistance and services in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Established in 1949, UNRWA provides aid, health and education services to millions of people in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries of Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

France

Germany

Concern

Israel

Block

Contact

UNRWA

LBCI Next
EU announces resumption of Rafah border monitoring mission between Gaza and Egypt
UNRWA says any forced halt to operations in Gaza will undermine fragile ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-28

Germany, France, UK urge Israel to extend banking correspondence services with Palestinian banks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28

US 'supports' Israel's push to cut contact with UNRWA: Envoy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-22

France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

US, France, Germany, UK urge 'de-escalation' in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Israel to free 90 prisoners in Saturday hostage swap: Palestinian NGO

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32

EU announces resumption of Rafah border monitoring mission between Gaza and Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:11

UNRWA says any forced halt to operations in Gaza will undermine fragile ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:54

Israel says received names of hostages to be freed Saturday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:38

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore Indonesia's Aceh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-03

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Syria turns to intermediaries for oil imports after low interest in tenders: Sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-28

Iran says 2025 'important year' for nuclear issue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More