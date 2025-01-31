News
UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-01-2025 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA
Britain, France and Germany on Friday reiterated their "grave concern" over Israel implementing a law forbidding any contact between its officials and U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.
"We urge the government of Israel to work with international partners, including the UN, to ensure continuity of operations," a joint statement from the three nations, published by the British government, said.
The law, which was adopted in October and took effect on Thursday, bans UNRWA from operating on Israeli land and prevents the agency from having any contact with Israeli authorities.
Israeli officials have accused some UNRWA staffers of involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and of being members of the Palestinian militant group.
The U.N. said on Thursday that UNRWA was continuing to deliver assistance and services in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Established in 1949, UNRWA provides aid, health and education services to millions of people in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries of Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
France
Germany
Concern
Israel
Block
Contact
UNRWA
