Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday there was nothing wrong in Donald Trump's idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza after the U.S. president's proposal drew international criticism.



In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu did not explicitly talk about Trump's idea of the United States taking over the Gaza Strip but backed the idea of "allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave."



He added, "I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza."



Netanyahu said he did not believe Trump suggested sending U.S. troops to fight Hamas in Gaza or that Washington would finance rebuilding efforts.



"This is the first good idea that I've heard," he added. "It's a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone."



Reuters