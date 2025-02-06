Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-02-2025 | 00:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu &#39;hails&#39; Trump&#39;s plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday there was nothing wrong in Donald Trump's idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza after the U.S. president's proposal drew international criticism.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu did not explicitly talk about Trump's idea of the United States taking over the Gaza Strip but backed the idea of "allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave."

He added, "I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza."

Netanyahu said he did not believe Trump suggested sending U.S. troops to fight Hamas in Gaza or that Washington would finance rebuilding efforts.

"This is the first good idea that I've heard," he added. "It's a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone."

Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Palestinians

Gaza

LBCI Next
US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:57

Hamas rejects Trump's proposal to take over Gaza, move Palestinians

LBCI
World News
04:41

Netanyahu says Trump's Gaza plan could 'change history'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Israel's president says Gaza deal 'right move' to bring hostages back

LBCI
World News
06:23

France rejects Trump's proposal to control Gaza, resettle Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:02

Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports

LBCI
World News
01:01

US military prepared to look at all options for Gaza, defense secretary says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel’s far-right reacts to Trump’s Gaza plan, while concerns over Iran linger — The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:02

Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports

LBCI
World News
00:44

Panama denies adjusting canal tariffs for US vessels: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More