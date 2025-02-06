Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-02-2025 | 05:47
High views
2min
Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians

Iran categorically rejects a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere, actions that would shatter decades of U.S. policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The plan to clear Gaza and relocate Palestinians to neighboring countries is considered a continuation of the Zionist regime's (Israel) plan to completely wipe out the Palestinian people," Baghaei wrote on social media website X.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump's proposal is "a remarkable idea" that should be pursued as it will create "a different future for everyone."

"This idea is categorically rejected and condemned due to its clear contradiction with established principles and rules of international law and human rights," Baghaei said in his statement.

Baghaei called upon the United Nations Security Council and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take a clear stance explicitly rejecting Trump's announcement.


Reuters
 
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister
Over 10,000 aid trucks entered Gaza since ceasefire: UN
